UAE long-haul operator Emirates is rolling out its new product, the premium economy, to select markets in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK in a few months.

Starting from December, the new seats in newly retrofitted A380s will be deployed to New Yor JFK, San Franciso, Melbourne, Auckland and Singapore, the airline said on Thursday.

The airline said it will also add more premium seats on passenger services to London Heathrow and Sydney.

The retrofitted A380s will fly to New York JFK from December 1; Auckland from January 15, 2023; Melbourne and San Francisco from February 1 and 15, respectively; and Singapore from March 1.

The airline has started its massive aircraft retrofit project that includes 120 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. The multibillion-dollar investment will see nearly 4,000 brand new premium economy seats installed, 728 First Class suites refurbished and over 5,000 Business Class seats upgraded when the project is complete in April 2025.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

