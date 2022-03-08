The Philippines’ Cebu Pacific kicked off its month-long 26th anniversary celebration with the resumption of its daily flights between Dubai and Manila – with a special seat sale offer of Dh429 for its one-way base fare to the capital, which serves as the world’s gateway to the Philippines.

From March 8 to March 13, passengers can avail of CEB’s one-way base fare promo of Dh429 for travel from Dubai to Manila.

They may also opt to book flights from Dubai to Boracay, Puerto Princesa, Dumaguete, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos or Tacloban - all via Manila, for as low as Dh557.

Travel dates for these deals are from April 1 to August 31, 2022.

Both the Philippines and the UAE have removed their quarantine measures and eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, making it easier for Filipino nationals and tourists headed to the Philippines.

The deal comes at a time as UAE residents prepare for Ramadan and Eid 2022 in the next two months, giving them extra time to plan ahead and book their vacation.

“As we begin our 26th year of service for our passengers worldwide, we are excited to usher in a new period of travel this 2022 as the world gradually recovers from the pandemic,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice-President for Marketing & Customer Experience.

In addition to Cebu Pacific’s anniversary seat sale, the airline will also be offering 50 per cent off on its seat selector service. Passengers can fly easy with their preferred seats where they can choose either a window or aisle seat, or rows near the exits with an extra legroom option.

Since 2021, CEB has permanently removed its change fees, allowing for passengers to rebook as many times as they need. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

