UAE - In its attempt to help cut down on queues and reduce waiting times during peak hours for travellers, Dubai-based Emirates airline is introducing 25 mobile Check-in Ports at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 to improve the journey experience for passengers.

These portable units will be deployed throughout the check-in halls at Terminal 3. Agents at the Check-in Ports will help check-in customers, weigh the bags, tag them, and will also provide boarding passes.

Once tagged, porters will place luggage on a dedicated belt destined for each passengers’ aircraft.

Each Check-in Port has a scale attached to it for weighing luggage and Emirates’ agents will be also on hand at each station to provide assistance and answer any queries passengers may have.

Passengers with two or less bags checking in at Economy, Business and First Class can avail the service.

"Our latest Check-in Portals are a step in this direction and we are also working on other initiatives that rely on technology and artificial intelligence, to be introduced in the near future at different areas," said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said.

The airline has also introduced other technology-driven services including self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at DXB for a smoother and contactless airport experience.

