Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates’ first-class check-in counters will remain closed at Dubai International airport’s Terminal 3 until October 1.

The airline said the counters have been closed for refurbishments as well as to make the travellers’ experience better. In an advisory issued last month, it was revealed that some check-in counters would be closed for three weeks.

However, the airline has updated the advisory about check-in counters for passengers flying in first class and asked them to use premium check-in counters, instead.

The Dubai-based carrier has enjoyed a very high seat occupancy rate in the post-pandemic era. From June to August 2023 period, Emirates operated nearly 50,000 flights to and from 140 cities, carrying over 14 million passengers with average seat load factors exceeding 80 per cent across its global network between June and August.

“We’re making your experience at Terminal 3 even better. Our First Class check‑in counters will be closed for enhancements until October 1, 2023, and Emirates Skywards Gold members travelling in Economy Class are requested to proceed to our premium check‑in counters in Area 6 in the meantime,” Emirates said in a statement on its website.

Going forward, the airline expects another spike in demand for travel to Dubai in winter as the city runs a packed calendar of global conferences, world-class sporting events and more.

“We’re happy to see strong customer preference for our product in all cabin classes, especially in our premium cabins. Emirates will continue to ensure we are delivering the best value for money to our customers, by investing in our products, and services, and in operating an efficient global network,” said Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates airline.

