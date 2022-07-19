An Air India Express aircraft while operating from Kozhikode to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the flight on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the Air India Express B737-800 aircraft flight IX-355 (Kozhikode -Dubai) was diverted to Muscat as a burning smell came from one of the vents in the forward galley.

"Crew carried out a non-normal checklist for smoke fire or fumes and diverted to Muscat and landed safely," he said.

The official also told that the on-ground engineering inspections were carried out as a relevant task of the Fault Isolation Manual. He said that the Engine Ground run was carried out with both the ENGINE and auxiliary power unit (APU) operating.

"It was checked for smoke however, no fumes or smoke was observed from either engine or APU. There were no observations of the smell of fuel, oil, or hydrogen contamination. The oven in the forward galley was released under MEL (minimum equipment list)," the official noted.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).