Budget carrier Flydubai will operate flights to select destinations from Dubai World Central (DWC), as Dubai International’s northern runway closes for 45 days from next month.

The runway will be closed from May 9 to June 22 to carry out “complete refurbishment”.

Flydubai said it would operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC during this period “to ensure minimum disruption to passengers’ travel plans”.

These include flights to Addis Ababa, Bahrain, Delhi, Jeddah, Karachi, Kuwait, Mumbai, Muscat and Riyadh.

Passengers travelling from DWC will enjoy free parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.

Following the completion of the runway refurbishment project on June 22, the airline will resume its flights to all destinations from DXB.

“Passengers are advised to check their departure and arrival airports in advance of travel to ensure they have the correct information,” said Flydubai.

Passengers who hold bookings that are affected will be contacted by the airline with more details, it said.

These are the destinations to which Flydubai will operate flights from DWC: Addis Ababa, Ahmedabad, Alexandria, AlUla, Bahrain, Chattogram, Chennai, Dammam, Delhi, Dhaka, Doha, Entebbe, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Karachi, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Lucknow, Madinah, Mashhad, Multan, Mumbai, Muscat, Najaf, Quetta, Riyadh, Salalah, Sialkot and Yanbu.

During the period, flights to five of these destinations will also be available from DXB. Flights to all other Flydubai destinations will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at DXB.

Commenting on the announcement, Flydubai’s chief executive officer, Ghaith Al Ghaith, said: “As we saw in 2019, runway enhancement programmes continue to support the long-term vision for Dubai as it reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs. We look forward to the completion of the northern runway refurbishment programme and the efficiencies it will bring to our home at DXB. With Flydubai flights operating to select destinations from DWC, we aim to provide our passengers with as much choice as possible to travel across our network with minimum disruption as more countries open up for travel.”

