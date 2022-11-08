Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), a provider of air navigation services and air traffic control, and Sharjah’s Department of Civil Aviation have signed an agreement for cooperation and exchange of information and data.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, and Chairman of dans, and Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation-Sharjah in Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “This MoU is signed at a time when the aviation industry is heading towards a full recovery, bringing overall economic growth to the region and it will help both parties to scale up their services to ensure the efficiency and safety to cope with the rapid growth in the navigation services.”

“I am sure this MoU will lead the way to superior operational efficiency by utilising the latest technologies and international standards. It also shows how synergies can be created by collaborations between various agencies with a common goal of making the UAE the hub of aviation industry in the world,” he added.

Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, said: “We look forward to the abundance of expertise and knowledge exchange through this partnership. This collaboration will also lead to unify and align the systems within Sharjah and Dubai airports, thus increasing joint coordination and raising the level of efficiency and safety at the airports.”

“In a fast-paced sector such as the Aviation industry, investing in innovation and technology empowers us to achieve the best results. This MoU will help drive the implementation of cutting-edge technology in aviation that will increase efficiency, safety and environmental efficiency of Sharjah Airport operations,” Sheikh Khalid added.

Another contract was signed by Shaikh Sultan Abdullah Al Thani, Director of Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah and Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of dans under which dans will be providing technical services to Sharjah Airport; in addition, this will all aid in enhancing the utilization of situational awareness.

Through this agreement, the parties have agreed to collaborate for the purpose of exploring technological enablers in accordance with the ICAO Aviation System Cluster Upgrades framework to modernize and enhance space communications and navigation infrastructure and monitoring.

The two parties will also exchange practical experiences and development of human resources in order to facilitate the implementation of the MoU.

The MoU also provides for joint activities and systems to link data to serve the public interest.

Dans and Sharjah DCA will form a joint working group to supervise the implementation of the MoU.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).