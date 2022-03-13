dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers, has been appointed to manage easyJet’s inflight retail services across the airline’s extensive network.

The partnership will see dnata deliver a tailor-made on-board retail programme and innovative solutions for the airline, supporting it to further enhance its retail range onboard and customer satisfaction.

The agreement will see dnata provide easyJet with a comprehensive suite of services covering retail strategy; product development and selection across food, beverage and duty-free; procurement; marketing; cabin crew engagement and financial management. dnata will work closely with easyJet and leading technology providers to deliver a modern, technology-led programme, with the airline’s customers front and centre.

dnata has also been appointed to provide end-to-end logistics and last-mile services to easyJet across the UK and Italy, covering 11 stations.

Robin Padgett, Divisional Senior Vice President for Catering and Retail, dnata, said: “We’re immensely proud to become the inflight retail partner of choice for easyJet across its European network. We will work closely with the airline’s teams to bring a modern, digital-led retail experience to easyJet’s customers, putting products people love on-board and delivering value for passengers and the company.

“We know easyJet is a leader in its segment and we’re excited to lift the success of their retail programme even further, leveraging our experience and insights across inflight and on-ground retailing, gathered across our global markets.”

Simon Cox, Director of In Flight Retail for easyJet commented: “We are delighted to be working with dnata on an opportunity to transform our inflight retail service and we are confident they are the right partners to support us in realising our ambitions to deliver an industry-leading, innovative onboard retail experience for our customers across Europe.”

dnata launched its dedicated inflight retail hub in 2020. Headquartered in the UK, the specialist retail unit provides airline customers with a comprehensive suite of ‘off-the-shelf’ services from product development, digitalised sales channels and technological solutions through to cabin crew engagement, product design and accounting. dnata’s existing inflight retail customer-base spans leading airlines from all over the world.

dnata also has En Route International in its stable of brands. En Route International is an award-winning product development, creative design and supply-chain operation, providing bespoke and high-street retail food product solutions to airlines across the globe.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. Before the pandemic, the company’s 12,000 dedicated employees produced some 90 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).