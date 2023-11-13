Dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, is gearing up to play an important role at the upcoming Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world that will bring together experts, leaders and innovators on a single platform.

Held every two years, Dubai Airshow is one of the largest and most successful airshows in the world that connects the entire industry, from commercial and business aviation, defence and military, space, cargo and more, to facilitate successful global trade.

The event, which kicks off tomorrow (November 13) at Dubai World Central (DWC), will see more than 300 speakers deliver over 80 hours of engaging content on key industry topics that will drive the conversation forward on key topics related to the aerospace, space and defence industry.

As a key strategic partner of Dubai Airports, dnata is set to collaborate closely with authorities and organisers to ensure safe and efficient airside operations throughout the event.

It will allocate a fleet of 100 pieces of ground support equipment (GSE) and over 30 dedicated staff to support service delivery for a seamless execution, it stated.

dnata said its technical services team will provide 24/7 support for the GSE throughout the show. The team will work overnight on each day of the event to ensure all GSE is in perfect condition, refuelled, recharged, washed and cleaned to support all aircraft movements, it added.

Airshow attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness dnata’s advanced, electric pushback tractors in action as they adeptly move some of the world’s largest aircraft, it added.

Group CEO Steve Allen said: "Dubai Airshow continues to be one of the world’s most prestigious aviation events. We take pride in playing a crucial role in ensuring that airside operations run efficiently throughout each day."

"Our commitment to safety, sustainability and service excellence will be on full display during the event, including exciting demonstrations of our electric pushback tractors. We look forward to connecting with our partners and the broader aviation community at the event," he added.

Airshow guests will have the opportunity to see the future of sustainable GSE operations at DWC. In the busy world of aviation, ensuring the smooth operation of the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the huge Airbus A380, requires cutting-edge ground support equipment. Part of dnata’s A380 turnaround operations in Dubai is the Kalmar TBL800e electric Aircraft Tractor.

This powerful towbarless machine plays a crucial role in the A380’s journey, manoeuvring it away from its stand to kickstart passengers’ trips to their destinations. Possessing a power output of 1000kW, the equivalent of over 1340 horsepower, the tractor is driven by "green" efficiency.

Visitors will also get to see dnata’s newest piece of GSE as it supports the Airshow’s ground movements: the TLD TPX100e electric narrowbody Aircraft Tractor, with its towbarless technology, stated Allen.

With the ability to push back aircraft up to 100 tonnes, as large as an Airbus A321 NEO or Boeing 737-10, this vehicle demonstrates the latest in dnata’s innovative and sustainable ground support equipment, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

