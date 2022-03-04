Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) confirmed today (Friday) that it has commenced the winding down of existing leases with Russian airlines in line with sanctions.

The Dubai-based leasing company said in a statement to Nasdaq Dubai that seven percent of its leased aircraft by book value had been leased to airlines in Russia.

“DAE intends to fully comply with all applicable sanctions including those who which currently prohibit the leasing of aircraft to an entity in Russia or use in Russia.

“DAE is ensuring an orderly unwinding of the existing leases with operators in Russia, and the removal of aircraft from Russia within the relevant wind down period permitted in the sanctions,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, Dubai-based port operator DP World ceased its Ukrainian operations as fighting continues across the country, and was reviewing its operations in Russia, according to sources.

International sanctions have been imposed on Russia since its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, which began eight days ago.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

