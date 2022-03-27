Muscat – With flights and passenger traffic rising once again, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) wants to use the opportunity to bolster the sector by opening it up for private investments.

Naif bin Ali al Abri, chairman of CAA, presented an overview of the authority’s broad vision for the sector in 2022 on Thursday. CAA plans to prepare a national aviation safety plan and update the Civil Aviation Strategy 2030 this year.

Under its plans to open up the sector for local and international investments, Abri informed that the authority in considering usufruct rights for investors to use land and buildings owned by the CAA for aviation-related activities. In this regard, the authority plans to explore the potential of granting concessions in the management and operations of local airports and aviation-related services to private operators and investors.

“The authority seeks to offer usufruct rights of its assets to local and foreign companies to invest in the land and buildings it owns. The authority will also work this year to issue the Oman Aviation Academy licence, issue an amphibious flight licence, start restructuring Omani airspace, modernise rules for economic regulation for airlines, and protect the rights of travellers.”

According to Abri, amphibious aircraft will be deployed in areas like Musandam, Masirah and the Hallaniyat Islands due to their topography and geographical location. “Amphibious flights will help link the islands of Musandam governorate and Masirah and promote tourism in Ras al Hadd.”

He also informed that CAA’s total revenue exceeded RO45mn at the end of 2021, an increase of 18 per cent over 2020.

He listed the completion of assessment of airport runways as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization index among the most prominent achievements and works carried out by the authority last year.

Abri confirmed that the authority has completed 75 per cent of the requirements for accreditation of Oman Aviation Academy in 2021. The total number of countries with which Oman signed air transport agreements was 118 in 2021 with 62 open sky agreements.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

