ABU DHABI: Senior officials from Abu Dhabi Airports (AUH), Abu Dhabi Customs, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Department of Health signed a service charter which sets out a promise to "show the world that service excellence is in the DNA of Abu Dhabi".

The sector-wide service charter is being supported by a comprehensive multi-stakeholder programme, designed to deliver common service standards that reflect the Emirate’s distinct brand of hospitality and raise the airport experience to new heights. The first phase involves 50 senior leaders, 200 service coaches and 1,000 frontline staff, with key customer cross-touchpoints including check-in, security, immigration and customs amongst others. The second phase will roll out to the broader airport community to ensure alignment at all levels.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Abu Dhabi Airports’ CEO, commented, "This commitment solidifies a sector-wide service vision and standard for AUH that welcomes all customers to our airport, delivering a consistent philosophy of hospitality that builds longstanding relationships with every passenger, to make them feel welcome at home. It means we will all commit to deliver great service collaboratively, beyond company or organisational boundaries. Our customers see ‘one airport’ and we must act accordingly."

The programme is designed to create one integrated team of highly trained frontline staff, who are easily identifiable and share a common set of embedded values and behaviours, to proactively support and host customers on their journeys through AUH. The team will be supported by 200 service coaches who will provide on-going constructive, real-time feedback and an adaptive digital learning platform called "Baitna". Baitna provides an array of service tools, timely data and instructional information that support intelligent and timely service.

"Ultimately, passengers just want to get to their next destination as quickly as possible with minimal inconvenience and maximum personalised services," added Al Hashmi. "We know we must deliver a service that’s relevant to our guest, but that’s also true to what Abu Dhabi stands for. We need to find new ways to deliver service that’s radically better, faster and more relevant while still embedding a service culture."