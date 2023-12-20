Airlines around the world are on a capacity expansion mode amid growing travel demand, with Airbus and Boeing getting a flurry of aircraft orders just this month.

German carrier Lufthansa and British low-cost airline EasyJet are acquiring nearly 400 additional aircraft in multibillion-dollar deals announced on Tuesday.

With a current fleet of more than 700 commercial aircraft, Lufthansa said in a statement it just placed $9 billion in firm orders for 80 new short- and medium-haul jets from the two manufacturers and agreed on a further 120 purchasing options.

Airbus also said EasyJet has just confirmed a firm order for 157 additional A320neo Family aircraft following shareholder approval.

Just a few days ago, Brazil’s Azul Linhas Aereas disclosed a firm order for four additional A330-900 from Airbus, while Turkish Airlines is expanding its fleet with an order for 220 Airbus aircraft. On December 12, the manufacturer also confirmed a firm order for 100 A321neo jets from international leasing firm Avolon.

Record revenues

Airlines are expected to post $25.7 billion in net profits in 2024, a slight improvement over the $23.3 billion net earnings forecast for 2023 on the back of record revenues, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported early this month.

Operating profits are expected to jump to $49.3 billion next year from $40.7 billion this year, while total revenues will grow 7.6% year over year to a record $964 billion.

Airlines are on track to end the year with a 9.8% year-on-year growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), more than double the pre-pandemic growth trend.

“The high demand for travel, coupled with limited capacity due to persistent supply chain issues continues to create supply and demand conditions supporting yield growth,” IATA said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

