PARIS - Airbus aims to shed 750 posts as part of a newly announced reorganisation of defence and space activities, union sources said, marking an adjustment equivalent to 2% of its headcount.

The shake-up is not currently expected to lead to compulsory redundancies and will be achieved mainly through attrition and gaps in hiring over the coming two years, they said.

An Airbus spokesperson confirmed the target in response to a query from Reuters, adding it would not result in a net reduction overall "as our business is growing in total".

Airbus Defence & Space had 34,330 employees at end-2022.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sharon Singleton)