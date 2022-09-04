Muscat - Indian airliner Air India has announced the cancellation and rescheduling of some flights connecting various Indian cities to Muscat.

In a statement, the airline said, "Due to operational reasons, the following flights have been rescheduled/cancelled."

The flights were scheduled between 12 and 13th September. Passengers can also opt for full refund or rebook themselves on alternative dates/routes without any penalties. Accordingly the tickets can be reissued without charges.

We sincerely regret for all the inconvenience caused on this account," the airline said.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).