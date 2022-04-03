Air Arabia, the Mena region’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the resumption of its seasonal flights to Bodrum and Antalya, in Turkey from Sharjah starting July 1, 2022.

Bodrum represents the third city while Antalya represents the fourth city that Air Arabia flies to after Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Bodrum or Antalya by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

