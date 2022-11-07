Air Arabia Egypt has announced the launch of its new direct flights from Cairo to the city of Marseille in France.

Commencing on December 16, 2022, the newly added route will connect Marseille Provence Airport and Cairo International Airport. The airline will fly an Airbus A320 on the new route on Mondays and Fridays.

Air Arabia operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, providing more comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. The airline also offers an innovative and generous loyalty programme ‘Air Rewards’ through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

In addition, Air Arabia passengers can enjoy a variety of snacks and meals at affordable prices from the onboard ‘SkyCafe’.

