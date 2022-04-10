Air Arabia Egypt has announced the introduction of a new service to Dammam in Saudi Arabia with direct flights from Cairo International Airport to King Fahd International Airport, commencing on April 26, 2022.

Dammam, the capital of Eastern Province, has several landmarks and a wonderful tourist infrastructure with an abundance of activities as well as cultural sites to visit. This beautiful coastal city is the home to a huge sea and known for its wonderful beaches with exceptional fishing spots and it is considered the eighth route that Air Arabia Egypt flies to after Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk, Taif, Al Jouf, Hail and Gassim in Saudi Arabia.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Cairo and Dammam by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

