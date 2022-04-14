Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Manama capital of Bahrain, starting from 27th April, 2022.

Abu Dhabi travelers will now be able to fly direct to Bahrain International Airport with competitive prices, and a frequency of three weekly flights initially increased to daily starting July.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "Offering our customers affordable and value-driven air travel from Abu Dhabi remains our main priority. The new service to Manama, Bahrain is a testament to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's commitment to its customers and the industry."

The new service represents the 20th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.



