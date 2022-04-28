Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital's first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Manama, the capital of Bahrain, starting from 15th May 2022.

Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Bahrain International Airport with competitive prices and a frequency of three weekly flights.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "Offering our customers affordable and value driven air travel from Abu Dhabi remains our main priority. The new service to Manama, Bahrain is a testament to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's commitment to its customers and the industry."

The new service represents the 22nd route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier's service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Manama by visiting Air Arabia's website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.