Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Istanbul city in Turkey, starting from April 29.

The new service represents the 17th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Announcing the new schedule, the airline said Abu Dhabi travellers will now be able to fly direct to Istanbul at competitive prices on Fridays and Sundays.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi said the flight 3L 361 will take off from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 12 noon and land in Sabiha Gokcen International Airport at 3.55pm, while the return flight 3L 362 will leave Istanbul at 5pm and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 10.30pm.

On its new destination, Group CEO Adel Al Ali said: "We are glad to add Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, to our growing tourist hotspots with direct flights from Abu Dhabi."

"The new Abu Dhabi to Istanbul service offers our customers a unique opportunity to discover the historic city which straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosporus straits, the new route reflects our commitment to continuously offer our customers affordable and value driven air travel from our different hubs," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

