UAE - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Beirut in Lebanon.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from October 30.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "We are glad to add Beirut to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s growing network of direct flights. The new service reaffirms our commitment to continuously provide our customers with a wider choice of affordable air travel, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism sector growth with increasing direct connectivity from and to the capital city."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).