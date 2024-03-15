Abu Dhabi–based Etihad Airways has reported a 46% year-on-year (YoY) growth in traveller numbers for the month of February, during which it flew more than 1.4 million passengers.

Etihad stated that the passenger load factor for the month averaged at 89%.

“Our year-to-date (YTD) passenger figures at 2.9 million are 40% higher than at YTD February 2023,” Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways stated, adding that the month was a busy one for the airline, which took the delivery of three new 787-9s in a move “which is aligned to our network expansion strategy of adding new destinations and expanding frequencies into key markets.”

The airline also announced two additional new routes set to begin this year: to Antalya, Turkey and Jaipur, India, he added.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported the airline could go public with an initial public offering (IPO) or a direct listing.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

