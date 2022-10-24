Abu Dhabi - The Aviation elite will descend on the nation’s capital between 1st-3rd November where the tenth series of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo will open with huge participation from general aviation, airlines, airports and airport authorities, civil aviation, aviation technology, Cargo and so much more within the sector.

Abu Dhabi Airports (AD Airports), the operator of five airports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is the official host for the Air Expo 2022, this year covering an area of 80,000 square metres of exhibition space with an expected 200 companies participating / exhibiting, including leaders in the General Aviation industry such as Dassault, Gulfstream, Cirrus, Sanad, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Royal Jet, Falcon Aviation Services (FAS), Abu Dhabi Holding (ADQ), AERO and Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), to name a few.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Hosting Abu Dhabi Air Expo reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enable growth and development of the aviation and aerospace sectors, which continue to play an important role in the socio-economic development of Abu Dhabi by facilitating connectivity, trade, logistics and tourism. This year is an important milestone as we celebrate the 10th year of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, that has grown to be one of the leading aviation events, reinforcing the emirate’s position on the global aviation and aerospace map.”

The long-awaited biannual event is back after a 4-year hiatus, due to COVID-19, and is expecting participants in excess of 18,000 delegates to attend from all over the world. Aviation subject-matter experts will discuss the latest advancements, set in a background of major announcements, a newly introduced Aviation Think Tank forum and more relaxed settings for one-to-one meetings.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “We have a proud history of hosting the Abu Dhabi Air Expo with the support from our generous leadership, strengthening the position of Abu Dhabi as an international hub for aviation, tourism and commerce. We look forward to welcoming the aviation community to the Abu Dhabi Air Expo and to all the new industry announcements that will take place, injecting renewed excitement in the sector and promoting growth, through strategic partnerships, in Abu Dhabi’s economy.”

The official sponsors for the Abu Dhabi Air Expo have been confirmed as Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Etihad Airways as official airline sponsor, Al Futtaim Automotive Group as exclusive automotive sponsor along with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) as sponsor for the Aviation Think Tank Forum.

The Aviation Think Tank is a new addition to the Expo’s activities this year and has already attracted more than 80 aviation sector speakers who will speak on topics that include the growth & future of air cargo, the role & importance of aviation training and development, green aviation, the role of women in aviation sustainability in aviation, air traffic management & airport security, MRO’s and the future of maintenance, AI & robotics, retail services at airports, urban mobility – eVTOL hybrid aircrafts as well as what the future of aviation holds post pandemic.

The Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 brings together industry leaders and seasoned professionals to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest technology and equipment in general aviation. The three-day event will feature the latest innovations in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment and services, avionics systems, insurance and financing.

As is customary, the Expo organisers confirmed that there would be a number of flyovers for delegates and visitors to enjoy, from both commercial jets as well as an aerobatics demonstration from the Al Fursan team, part of the United Arab Emirates Air Force.