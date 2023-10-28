Passenger numbers at Abu Dhabi International Airport surged by about a third to nearly six million in the third quarter of the year, as demand increased ahead of the aviation hub’s capacity expansion.

Between July and September 2023, a total of 5,951,025 travellers passed through the airport, showing a growth of 29.3% from the same period in 2023, Abu Dhabi Airports said on Friday. Total movements reached 37,903 during the same period, up by 21.8% from a year earlier.

“We are happy to report passenger figures that continue to show double-digit growth for both passengers and movements,” said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at the state-owned Abu Dhabi Airports.

Abu Dhabi International is expanding its capacity, with its new Terminal A set to begin operations next month.

The new terminal, which is expected to accommodate 45 million passengers per year, has a total built-up area of 742,000 square metres. Its total retail space will be 35,000 square metres that can accommodate 163 shops and food and beverage outlets.

Sorlini noted that they are expecting more global carriers to use the airport.

“We are attracting major international airlines to Abu Dhabi, with Air France and SunExpress all scheduled to start this winter season, and we further welcome British Airways’ recent announcement to Abu Dhabi in April 2024.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

