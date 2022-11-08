ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Airports has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading French engineering and operations firm “Groupe ADP”.

The MoU aims to explore the potential of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in Abu Dhabi, a new concept of air transportation which uses electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to move people and cargo.

The strategic partnership was signed at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 between Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Philippe Martinet, Managing Director of Groupe ADP Airport Services, in the presence of Nader Al Hammadi, member of the board at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Under the terms of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Airports and Groupe ADP will engage in joint planning, design, development, and operation of ground infrastructure for AAM in Abu Dhabi, following engagement with stakeholders, a feasibility study and market assessment to develop the industry roadmap.

Al Dhaheri said, “We are excited to partner with industry-leading Groupe ADP to explore the potential of introducing AAM to Abu Dhabi. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to lead the way by collaborating with our partners to deliver innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and most importantly, sustainability."

For his part, Martinet commented, “We are proud to enter this partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports to collaborate on building the AAM roadmap and accelerating the development of the necessary infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. With our extensive experience, we will be supporting Abu Dhabi Airports in laying the ground for AAM service implementation in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to supporting Abu Dhabi Airports with their long-term strategy in innovation and sustainability."



