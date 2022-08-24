ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the five airports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today released its passenger traffic report for the first half of 2022.

The report revealed healthy figures for passenger traffic of 6,299,725 across Abu Dhabi International, Al Ain International, Al Bateen Executive, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports during the first half of 2022.

The airports also recorded 94,538 flights in H1 2022 in a clear demonstration of substantial network and passenger traffic growth while maintaining the highest levels of operational excellence.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "Our passenger traffic results for this year’s first half represent another stride forward for Abu Dhabi Airports and the wider industry. While 2021 was a successful year, the target for 2022 was always to build on that momentum by catering to higher numbers of travellers and expanding our airline network with partners while staying committed to the highest levels of service excellence."

"The resumption of regional and global markets and successful efforts of airlines to accommodate demands safely and effectively, have been instrumental to achieving these figures. Looking ahead, our aim is to continue building on this success throughout the second half of 2022," he added.

At Abu Dhabi International (AUH) alone, the Emirate’s largest airport, the number of scheduled passenger flights increased by 94 percent compared to the first half of 2021. AUH today is connected to 101 scheduled passenger destinations served by 23 airlines, compared to 76 destinations by 19 airlines in the same period last year.

The top five countries in terms of passenger volumes at AUH during H1 2022 are India (1,280,000), Pakistan (485,000), United Kingdom (374,000), KSA (333,000) and Egypt (283,000). Meanwhile, the top five destination airports were London Heathrow (276,000), Delhi (225,000), Mumbai (221,000), Cochin (217,000) and Cairo (203,000).

Abu Dhabi International also handled 297,549 tonnes of air freight during the first half of the year, further emphasising the Emirate’s capabilities and strategic location as a hub for cargo and freight handling in the UAE and the region.