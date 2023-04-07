RIYADH — The number of people who traveled through domestic and international flights in Saudi Arabia in 2022 amounted to 88 million, which is an increase of 82%, compared to 2021, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) has announced.

The air transport statistics published in GASTAT's bulletin for the year 2022 revealed that the number of establishments for air carrier activities was 1,443.

This included passenger carriers, air cargo carriers and related service providers, such as transportation and cargo handling companies, and other support activities, which has recorded an increase of 20%.

The number of males who are working the air transport activities reached 28,000 workers, which is an increase of 38%, while women workers reached 4,000, recording an increase of 70% compared to 2021.

GASTAT said that the number of flights increased by 41%, with Saudi Arabian Airlines accounting for the highest number of flights.

The average number of daily flights arriving at and departing from domestic airports in the Kingdom reached about 6,000, GASTAT said.

King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah comes first with the highest density, recording 32 million passengers. The number of private flights amounted to 64,000 flights, which is an increase of 41% compared to 2021.

GASTAT added that the number of countries with which Saudi airports are connected has reached 56, an increase of 10 countries compared to 2021.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).