Under the deal, Aramco Trading will supply 100,000 barrels per day of Arabian crude into its refining and petrochemical complex, which is expected to be built at the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Ain Sokhna.
The agreement will pave the way for Aramco Trading to buy products from the Egyptian company such as polymers, olefins, and liquid refined and petrochemical products.
