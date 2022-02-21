UAE-based developer Arada has announced the launch of Nasaq District, a cluster of three upscale apartment buildings ideally located within the master plan of Sharjah’s largest mixed-use community, Aljada.

Scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, Nasaq District marks the next phase of development at one of the UAE’s most active jobsites, where more than 6,000 units are currently under construction.

The Nasaq District buildings, which together contain 384 units, are characterised by stylish and contemporary architecture. Each block offers residents direct access both to a tree-lined boulevard filled with shopping and dining experiences and to an urban linear park with extensive sporting facilities, said the statement from Arada.

The first building in Nasaq, which contains 112 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, has gone on sale today (February 21).

Each home in Nasaq benefits from modern and spacious interiors, and comes with smart home features and white goods added as standard. Other facilities at Nasaq include an exclusive, residents-only gym and swimming pool, it stated.

According to Arada, the homes at Nasaq also enjoy an unrivalled location within Aljada and are just a few minutes’ walk from the Madar at Aljada family entertainment complex, the Naseej District Museum, the Sabis International School – Aljada (SIS-Aljada) and the business park.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "Homes in the Nasaq district boast an impressive location, excellent access to incredible facilities and bold, attractive design. We continue to see exceptional demand for homes in Aljada and expect that sales for units at Nasaq will also resonate with both investors and end-users."

The news adds to a busy start to the year at Aljada, where a AED322 million contract to build eight new apartment blocks totalling almost 1,000 new homes was awarded in January.

Spread over a 24 million sq ft area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest ever project and a transformational destination for the emirate. It boasts numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan.

Home deliveries at the Sharjah megaproject are also gathering pace, with 1,200 units completed in 2021, and at least 30 apartment blocks, a villa community and the final phase of SIS-Aljada scheduled for completion in 2022.