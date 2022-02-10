PHOTO
Riyadh – Arabia Insurance Cooperative Company has been awarded a contract from Al Hokair Group of Companies on 9 February to provide general insurance services.
The contract value is estimated to be SAR 25 million, while the two parties are expected to sign the one-year insurance agreement on 15 February, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
Arabia Insurance forecast the contract with Al Hokair to reflect positively on its financial results for the full year 2022.
