The region known as the South Cluster covers these four provinces in the south of Saudi Arabia. The southern cluster has a population of more than five million people in an area equivalent to 240,000 sq km.
Global infrastructure firm Accion, Saudi service company Tawzea, and the HAACO group are also part of the consortium.
The contract involves a public-private partnership with the state-owned National Water Company, and the consortium will be in charge of covering the management of drinking water plants, storage tanks, pumping stations, tanker filling stations, and wastewater treatment plants.
