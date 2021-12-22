PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Arab National Bank (ANB) has recommended a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 4.5 % of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021.
The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.45 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 675 million, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.
In addition to the SAR 525 million cash dividend distribution for the first half (H1) of 2021, the total amount of cash dividends for 2021 reaches SAR 1.2 billion.
It is noteworthy that in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, ANB registered a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 0.5% in net profits to SAR 665 million from SAR 669 million in Q3-20.
Source: Mubasher
