Saudi-based Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company said it has been awarded a SR132 million ($35 million) storm water maintenance contract by the Jeddah Municipality.
As per the contract, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company will perform the works related to the maintenance and optimisation of the storm water networks and ground water level reduction networks in the South and East of the Saudi city for a three-year period, said the company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.
The Jeddah win comes close on the heels of a seven-year contract from National Water Company to one of Alkhorayef's subsidiaries for the operation and maintenance of the water and environmental treatment services in the central cluster (Riyadh Region).
The contract worth SR358 million ($97.4 million) was clinched by Erwaa Water Company, a consortium of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (which has a 49% stake) and French water and energy management company Veolia, it added.
