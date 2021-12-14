PHOTO
Cairo - Mubasher: Alinma Investment has sold its 7.87% stake in Northern Upper Egypt Development and Agricultural Production Company (NUDAP) in exchange for EGP 6.4 million.
Alinma has sold 5 million shares in NUDAP at a price of EGP 1.28 per share, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.
It is noteworthy to mention that by the end of March 2021, the company recorded EGP 4 million net losses, compared to EGP 42,290 net profits in the year-ago period.
