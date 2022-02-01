Abu Dhabi's biggest developer Aldar has unveiled a short-term leasing website that provides customers stay options within the developer's integrated communities.

Cloud Living developed in partnership with UK's Lavanda will enable visitors and residents to experience premium lifestyle in some of the most sought-after destinations in Abu Dhabi, hassle free, and without the need for long term commitments, Aldar said in a statement.

The property developer worked with Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Lavanda to devise a new regulatory framework that enables fully flexible short and medium-term leasing, the statement said.

The leases on Cloud Living offers stays from one night and the listings on offer range from studios to 3-bedrooom apartments, furnished or unfurnished, in “The Bridges” and “ARC Tower”, both located on Al Reem Island, it said.

Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director – Strategy and Transformation at Aldar Properties, said: “The launch of Cloud Living is testament to our commitment to develop new products and solutions that satisfy our customers’ desires. It also meets the needs of Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving real estate market and contributes to the rise of the global gig economy which is set to reach $347 billion by the end of 2021."

Cloud Living is rated as a ‘super host’ on Airbnb for its properties available at The Bridges.

The global short-term stay market is valued at $116 billion per year, according to industry specialist Skift’s 2020 Short-Term Rental Market report.

(Writing by Seban Scaria, editing by Daniel Luiz)

Seban.scaria@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022