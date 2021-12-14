ArabFinance : Healthcare group Alameda signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities in a move to invest EGP 1 billion to operate and manage a 300-bed hospital in the New Administrative Capita (NAC), according to the company’s statement.

The investment comes as part of Alameda’s wider expansion plan in Egypt, which will see it invest EGP 5 billion over the next three to five years to bring its total investments in the country to EGP 10 billion.

Chinese construction company China State Construction Engineering and Al Hazeq Construction will construct the facility, while architecture firm HKS will consult on the project’s construction and management.

The facility will add to Alameda’s network 300 beds, which will include 100 ICU beds and 200 single rooms, 10 operating theaters, robotics surgery, 2 Cath labs, 2 linear accelerator machines, comprehensive oncology program.

Moreover, the group will direct robust investments towards establishing world-class “Centers of Excellences” to provide integrated medical services in different specialties including; Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences, GIT & Liver Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Orthopaedics & Spine and Organ Transplantation.

“Carrying on with our mission to expand our footprint within the country and deliver excellent healthcare to our people, we are delighted to be in the New Administrative Capital. With our collaboration with top international hospital chain, we shall build the clinical bandwidth to ensure all complex procedures with latest techniques can be done within the country,” Fahad Khater, Chairman and Owner of Alameda Healthcarel, commented.

Alameda shall collaborate with an International Healthcare Chain from US or Europe to bring world-class clinical pathways, techniques and clinical bandwidth along with brand positioning.

The hospital shall also have a training center to enhance the skills of young physicians and nurses.

Moreover, in alignment with the continuous pandemic waves and its new emerging variants, the hospital will have an isolation unit to assist the country in combating pandemic waves.

It is worth noting that Alameda healthcare group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of 4 facilities across Greater Cairo.