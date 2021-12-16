Egypts President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi received on Wednesday, Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Norwegian Scatec, to discuss the localisation of water desalination technology and joint renewable energy projects.

The meeting came within the framework of the national strategy for the generation of clean energy, which is implemented in cooperation with long-standing international expertise in this regard, according to Bassam Rady, the presidential spokesperson.

It aims to exploit the multiple sources of renewable energy that Egypt enjoys, especially wind and solar energy, within the framework of the states plan to diversify sources of energy supply and benefit from its natural wealth.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mohamed Shaker, Ayman Soliman, CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, as well as Hilda Klimtsdale, the Norwegian Ambassador in Cairo, have attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed Egypts interest in cooperating with the Norwegian side, given the vast experience it enjoys in the field of new and renewable energy, pointing out the importance of any future cooperation projects between the two sides.

Cooperation shall include technical training centres to build capacities in the fields of operation and maintenance, as well as research and development centres in cooperation with various institutes and research centres in Egypt.

For his part, Carlsen pointed to the great interest that the Norwegian company attaches to discussing opportunities for cooperation with Egypt in the field of the companys activities and its global expertise.

