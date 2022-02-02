PHOTO
Riyadh - Mubasher: Al Rajhi Capital announced the distribution of SAR 45.31 million as cash dividends to the unitholders of Al Rajhi REIT Fund for the second half (H2) of 2021.
To be distributed over 161.85 million eligible units, the dividend payout stands at SAR 0.28 per unit, representing 2.8% of the par value, according to a bourse disclosure.
The cash dividends also represent 3.4% of the net asset value as of 30 June 2021.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.