Riyadh - Mubasher: Al Rajhi Capital announced the distribution of SAR 45.31 million as cash dividends to the unitholders of Al Rajhi REIT Fund for the second half (H2) of 2021.

To be distributed over 161.85 million eligible units, the dividend payout stands at SAR 0.28 per unit, representing 2.8% of the par value, according to a bourse disclosure. The cash dividends also represent 3.4% of the net asset value as of 30 June 2021.

Source: Mubasher

