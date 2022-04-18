Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) witnessed growth in the total number of registered members during 2021, as the total number of members reached 58,038 members, compared to 36,000 during 2020, with a growth rate of 7 percent.

Commercial licenses were issued during 2021, with a total of 21,077 memberships, followed by professional memberships with a total of 14,926, and industrial memberships with a 1149, reported Emirates News Agency WAM, quoting Muhammad Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director-General of ACCI.

Al Janahi noted that the growth rate of new membership in the Ajman Chamber during 2021 was 35 percent compared to 2020, when the number of new members reached 7,704 during 2021; compared to 5,723 members during 2020, and the number of new commercial licenses for the previous year was 4,238 membership, 2534 professional membership, and 131 industrial memberships.

Ajman Chamber strengthened its economic relationship worldwide through 127 joint meetings, and organised for its members from companies and factories 149 participant opportunities in economic activities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Janahi stressed that the Ajman Chamber seeks to provide an attractive business environment to achieve its strategic objectives, including "promoting the sustainability and growth of the business community, foreseeing and creating the future of business, and enhancing the potentials of competitiveness and leadership," which are reflected in the growth of its members’ businesses and the sustainability of their activities.

