Worldwide air cargo volume decreased by 14 per cent in week 51 (until December 26), compared with the previous week. Worldwide capacity decreased by four pc week-over-week, according to WorldACD, a major supplier of market data on the air cargo sector.
On a regional level, volumes from all regions were down when compared to the previous week, with the smallest decrease (-8%) from Asia Pacific, while Central & South America experienced the largest decrease at -25%, said WorldACD in its report.
The average worldwide yield/rate in week 51 remained stable compared with week 50.
