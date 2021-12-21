ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has introduced the toxicology unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), which will provide patients with comprehensive and integrated healthcare services.

Clinical toxicologists diagnose and manage cases of poisoning and disorders caused by toxins or chemicals that have a negative impact on people. This includes the management and follow-up care of patients with pesticide, hydrocarbon, chemical, plant poisoning, snakebite, scorpion bites, and insect stings.

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA, said, "Poisoning, which is a worldwide problem, poses a significant health problem. Our aim here is to open a centre of excellence in toxicology that adopts an evidence-based approach, tailored to each patient’s needs. At SEHA, we pride ourselves on offering world-class healthcare - SKMC’s new toxicology centre will guarantee we provide the very best care to those patients with suspected or confirmed poisoning or toxin/chemical-related conditions."

Dr. Ashraf Mohamed Kamour, Chair of Medicine, SKMC, said, "Toxicology as a specialty is new to the country, and we are excited to be providing the community with this specialty right here at SKMC. The unit will function round-the-clock, helping reduce morbidity, improve care, and reduce the average length of stay and possibility of readmission."

