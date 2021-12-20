Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Drilling Co. said it has signed a framework agreement with US contract oil and gas driller Helmerich & Payne, Inc., or H&P, that will improve its land rig operational performance, as well as support expansion plans.

The agreement builds on the asset purchase agreement and initial public offering (IPO) cornerstone agreement announced on September 8, 2021, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

H&P had invested $100 million, subject to a three-year lock-up period, in ADNOC Drilling's IPO in September which raised more than $1.1 billion. The strategic alliance also included ADNOC Drilling acquiring eight land rigs from H&P for $86.5 million.

