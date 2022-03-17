The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex 2022), from September 26 to October 2, will be the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region.

Exhibitors consider that the main reasons for participating at Adihex are to network, to increase direct sales, meeting new agents and partners, making deals, entering new markets, connecting with specialists in various industries, raising brand awareness and launching innovative new products.

The richness and comprehensiveness of Adihex is evident in its 11 diverse sectors, which are: Arts and Crafts, Equestrian, Falconry, Hunting Tourism and Safari, Hunting and Camping Equipment, Hunting Guns, Promotion and Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage, Outdoor Leisure Vehicles and Equipment, Veterinary Products and Services, Fishing Equipment and Marine Sports, and Media.

The Emirates Falconers Club has begun its preparations for organising the show, which in its last edition witnessed the participation of 680 companies and brands from 44 countries. The event attracted more than 105,000 visitors from 120 nationalities in 2021.

The visitors of Adihex were very satisfied last year with the diversity of the products and services provided, in addition to more than 80 activities and events that were organised during the days of the exhibition, said a release.

Adihex 2021 also presented more than 120 workshops and hosted about 90 speakers and more than 800 official falconry representatives and sustainable hunting associations and institutions from around the world.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Adihex, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the great support provided to the exhibition from the ruling family.

The auctions of falcons, horses, and camels, as well as the most beautiful captive-bred falcons, and Saluki beauty contest (pure Arabian hunting dog) are among the most prominent events, in addition to educational and environmental activities and heritage shows for horses, birds of prey and police dogs, which give families more fun and learning opportunities, and enhances the event's attractiveness as a family mass festival.

