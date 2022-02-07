Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q4 net profit grows 51percent to 728 million dirhams ($198 million) driven by higher revenues, improved operating efficiency and lower impairments compared to the previous year.

For the full year, the bank's net profit grew 45 percent to 2.33 billion dirhams compared with 1.60 billion in 2020, the Abu Dhabi ADX listed lender said in a filing on Monday.

On quarterly basis, revenues rose 3 percent year-on-year to 1.46 billion. This was mainly due to a 12 percent growth in non-funded income from investment income and improvement in foreign exchange income.

The net impairment charge for the year fell 27 percent year-on-year to 954 million, lowering the cost of risk by 30 basis points to 0.99 percent.

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Financial Officersaid: “We were able to deliver solid top-line growth of 4 percent during the year, driven by higher income from financing and growth in investment income. In combination with improved operating efficiency and normalizing risk cost, this revenue growth has resulted in a substantial 45 percent year-on-year increase in our net profit, which led to a healthy return on equity of 14.3 percent.”

ADIB’s board of directors has recommended a full year cash dividend of 31 fils per share equating to 48.5 percent of the net profit.

