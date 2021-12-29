MORE than 361,250 ID card transactions were conducted through the national portal, www.bahrain.bh this year, it was announced.

This accounts for 62 per cent of all online transactions which stands at 578,689, said Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) acting chief executive and Electronic Transformation deputy chief executive Dr Zakariya Al Khaja.

The portal now provides 32 eServices for ID cards and civil records, meeting 95pc of the government’s digital transformation target, he added in a statement yesterday.

“The process began gradually, accelerating over the past few years to offer citizens and residents a comprehensive range of ID card and civil records eServices without the need for them to visit service centres.”

“The number of online ID card transactions in 2021 was 361,276, from an overall total of 578,689.”

Of the total transactions, 213,444 were delivered via the post, 1,064 included 1,064 requests for unique personal numbers, and 2,840 were for printing online notifications.

Dr Al Khaja said there were 1,046 requests for establishment unit numbers, 24,142 birth certificate transactions and 34,990 transactions carried out via self-service kiosks.

“The total number of address eServices via the portal reached 3,359.

“A total of 41,830 online transactions were carried out for updating civil records, while there were also 38,560 transactions for updating data and printing address certificates.”

The official added that the digital transformation of ID card services has resulted in digital documents replacing papers which led to a reduction in expenditure, time, and effort.

Notable ID card eServices included family services – such as issuance, renewal or replacement of ID cards as well as comprehensive services for domestic workers and children aged under four.

They also include renewal and replacement of ID cards for Bahrainis and non-Bahrainis, appointment bookings and enquiries, issue of unique personal numbers, updating card data such as address and unit numbers and printing of address certificates.

