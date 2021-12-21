ArabFinance : Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait revealed that around 82% of Egypt’s bodies and 69% of economic authorities in Egypt have submitted their budgets for current fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 based on “programs and performance-based budgeting” (PPBB) concepts.

Maait said that this will contribute to achieving the rational management of public money.

PPBB budget is an effort the finance ministry has started to implement since FY 2016/2017 under Egypt’s IMF-backed economic reform programme with an aim of reducing costs of the state’s bodies.

Ahmed Kojok, deputy finance minister for financial policies, stated that the government acts on linking the state’s budget to the global sustainable development goals (SDGs) and Egypt’s related agenda.

He added that Egypt is considering the issuance of its first quality bonds that contribute to attain Egypt’s SDGs agenda.

He further noted that Egypt’s first issuance of green bonds, the first of its kind in the MENA region, noting that such instruments will improve Egypt ranking globally in such filed; as Egypt is placed the 19th globally and the first in MENA.

The value of Egypt's current FY 2021/2022, whose first half ends by end-December, estimated at EGP 2.6 trillion, the biggest in Egypt’s history, increasing from a value of EGP 2.2 trillion for the FY 2020/2021.

Additionally, Egypt’s GDP is projected to grow between 6% and 7% in the second quarter of current FY 2021/2022 (October-December), which is lower than the first quarter growth of 9.8%.

Egypt targets an economic growth of 5.5% up to 5.7% during current FY 2021/2022.

