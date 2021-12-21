Seventy two percent of consultants currently working in ministries and government bodies are Bahrainis.

Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain, who is politically responsible for the Civil Service Commission, told MPs in writing that 195 out of 270 consultants are Bahrainis.

In reply to a question, he explained Bahraini consultants were providing consultancy in legal, planning, administration, health, information, communications, finance, economy, education, culture, sports and other specialised fields.

“Out of the 270, six Bahrainis have been reinstated in their jobs after reaching retirement age and 12 are on part-time deals due to their vital experience in the projects and works carried out in their place of work,” said Mr Al Buainain.

Specialisations

“The 75 expat consultants have been hired to provide direction in rare specialisations such as modern law, city planning, engineering electronic procedures, road projects and aviation safety.

“The expats have been hired due to the unavailability of Bahrainis in their specific fields.

“Details of their annual costs are with each ministry and government body and could be asked from the concerned minister.”

The GDN reported earlier this month that an urgent proposal to fully Bahrainise five sectors of the labour market has been presented by MPs.

However, it was never debated as the sessions end before the actual schedule is complete.

The five sectors are media, law, Sharia (religious), dentistry and sociology.

Last month, MPs formed a new Bahrainisation committee headed by Ebrahim Al Nefaei.

MPs also last month unanimously approved amendments to the 2010 Civil Service Law that would give expats a maximum two-year contract in government jobs.

The permit will be renewed only if no local candidate comes forward for the job.

They also last month unanimously approved a legislation that seeks to prioritise jobs for Bahrainis.

The draft national employment law states that all jobs in state-owned companies, as well as firms with 50 per cent or more government contribution, should be reserved exclusively for Bahrainis.

However, if the Labour and Social Development Ministry’s Jobs Bank or the Civil Service Commission’s applicants’ database include no qualified Bahrainis for the role, temporary contracts could be offered to expats.

The bill is being now drafted into a proper law by the government and will be referred to the National Assembly for review.

The Labour and Social Development Ministry earlier told MPs that 105,000 citizens – constituting 69 per cent of the total Bahraini workforce – were already employed in the private sector.

“We have ambitious programmes that would make Bahrainis the top choice, but there are jobs like air hostesses, chefs and receptionists that our nationals don’t prefer and we cannot leave the vacancies unfilled for months,” the ministry said.

