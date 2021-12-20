Saudi Arabia’s mortgage boom boosted profits among the kingdom’s lenders in 2021, while leading banks in the UAE prospered as a revitalised property market buoyed investor and consumer confidence.

In the first nine months of this year, 110.7 billion riyals of new mortgages were sold in Saudi Arabia, up 18.5 percent year-on-year, central data shows; with 2021 set to eclipse the 2020 full-year total of 136.2 billion riyals, which itself was more than the previous four years combined.

“Mortgage lending is still the biggest contributor to loan growth,” said Sara Boutros, a banks analyst at Cairo’s CI Capital. “Towards the end of 2021, we’ve seen increasing activity in non-mortgage retail lending along with an accelerating recovery in corporate lending. The mortgage story is starting to fade. Next year, the corporate side will take the lead in Saudi.”

EFG Hermes forecasts Saudi Arabia’s banking sector assets will expand 15% in both 2022 and 2023. This increase will be largely due to robust demand for home loans and mortgages as the kingdom gets closer to its target of 70% home ownership among nationals.

“The mortgage story isn’t just beneficial to banks but helps the broader economy,” said Shabbir Malik, a bank analyst at EFG Hermes in Dubai. “The mortgage boom also helps other industries too; when you buy a new home, you also need furniture, etc. The construction and cement sectors also benefit.”

The merger of Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group in April to create the Saudi National Bank (SNB) marked the latest tie-up between domestic banking rivals in the Gulf.

NCB was already the top Saudi bank in terms of corporate lending, and the acquisition of Samba, which was also focused on corporate business, has further strengthened the new entity’s position in this segment.

“The merger hasn’t had much impact in the wider banking sector,” said Boutros, “but all the macro indicators are quite positive, and as the economy recovers, banks will be more comfortable lending to corporations, and SNB will start flexing its muscles. There should be further consolidation in Saudi’s banking sector. Competition is intensifying, so there’s a tendency towards building bigger banks that can better compete and be more cost-efficient.”

Saudi National Bank’s nine-month net profit rose 15 percent to 9.31 billion riyals.

Al Rajhi Bank, the biggest Saudi bank by market capitalisation, made a nine-month net profit of 10.7 billion riyals, up 43.6 percent year-on-year as financing and investment income and fee income soared.

“Provisions have fallen this year,” said Boutros. “In 2020, banks took a closer look at their books, and any loans that looked like they could become problematic were downgraded, which triggered a rise in cost of risk.

She continued: “Banks subsequently found they had been overly cautious. Expectations for the economic impact of COVID were really bad, but banks’ asset quality hasn’t deteriorated as much as feared.”

UAE banks

In the UAE, First Abu Dhabi’s huge revaluation of its investments and derivatives helped its nine-month net profit rise 25.7 percent year-on-year to 9.21 billion dirhams.

“With banks as big as First Abu Dhabi, there will be quarters where large one-offs like this come through,” said EFG’s Malik. “It brings to the fore FAB’s investment banking franchise, which it has been expanding from the standpoint that net interest income is largely dependent on global interest rates, so it should better diversify its revenue streams.”

FAB’s investment banking division includes M&A, global markets, trading, fixed income, and equities. “With historically low interest rates, it has proven to be a very important part of FAB’s business,” said Malik.

In response to the pandemic, the UAE central bank introduced loan moratoriums that will expire at the end of December. Last week the central bank decided to extend the Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) until June 30 to support new lending and financing.

“If nothing else, it gave borrowers more time to recover from the pandemic and reduced the chances of them defaulting on their loans, which has been very beneficial to banks,” said Malik, adding that though low interest rates have put pressure on net interest margins, “lower provisioning has really helped banks’ earnings.”

This was on display at Emirates NBD, whose nine-month net profit rose 29.1 percent year-on-year by 7.29 billion dirhams as its net impairments fell by 2.64 billion dirhams.

UAE banks’ aggregate domestic loan book totals 1.59 trillion dirhams as of October 31, down 1 percent since the end of 2020, according to central bank data. However, October's real-estate transactions in Dubai hit an as the sector emerged from a half-decade downturn.

“UAE credit growth has been sluggish,” said Malik. “We’ve seen some improvement in fee income; as economic activity picks up, people are spending more on cards, etc. The loan growth has obscured pretty strong demand for mortgages, which reflects an improvement in the real estate market.”

Qatar National Bank, the Middle East and Africa’s largest bank by assets, reported an 8.2 percent increase in the nine-month net profit as growth in its net interest and income from fees and commissions more than offset the rise in loan impairment losses.

(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Seban Scaria)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021