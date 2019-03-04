Saudi privatisation - the story so far

Leroy LevyIndustry Expert
Leroy Levy, founder and managing partner of Nexsoma Legal (www.nexsoma.com), leads the boutique firm’s project development and public-private partnership team in the Middle East and Africa. Leroy has lived and worked in the region since 2000 and specialises in infrastructure and energy projects, with particular expertise in Saudi Arabia. He acts for a broad range of clients in public-private partnerships and other project finance transactions, in sectors such as energy, waste management, healthcare, education, housing and transportation. He has worked on some of the largest infrastructure projects in the region, including the $20 billion Sadara complex - the largest petrochemical project in the world, the US$ 12 billion Jazan Gas Projects - involving the largest air separation facility in the world dedicated to the Jazan Refinery Complex Project and the Sadaf Captive Power Project - the first independent captive power project in Saudi Arabia.